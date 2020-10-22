There’s a record number of registered Latino voters this year, and with weeks to go before the election, both parties are trying to engage with this huge and diverse group. As part of a special election series, The Takeaway will zoom into a variety of issues affecting Latinos in the U.S. and what both the Trump and Biden campaigns are doing — and need to do — to engage and persuade voters with the clock ticking down. We’ll do a national callout for voters, and we’ll hear from them regularly through Election Day.