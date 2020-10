Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

A vote here sign stands outside an entrance to Pawtucket City Hall, in Pawtucket, R.I., Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.

( Steven Senne / AP Photo )