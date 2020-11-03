A Votar: Tracing the History of Voter Suppression Against Latinos in the United States Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email In this Feb. 26, 2020 file photo, using both the English and Spanish language, a sign points potential voters to an official polling location during early voting in Dallas. ( AP Photo/LM Otero, File ) Produced by Ethan Oberman Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by PRX and WNYC