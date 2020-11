Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

John Gimenez attaches a flag to his vehicle during an event hosted by the Hispanic Federation to encourage voting in the Latino community Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla.

( AP Photo/John Raoux )