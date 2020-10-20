A Votar: Why President Trump's Messaging is Resonating with Many Cuban American Voters Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email People attend a rally for Vice President Mike Pence as he speaks during the Donald J. Trump for President Latino Coalition Rollout at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport & Convention Center. ( Joe Raedle / Getty Images file ) Produced by Ethan Oberman Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by PRX and WNYC