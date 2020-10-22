Our ongoing coverage of the media.
Oct 22, 2020
The debates this election cycle have been some of the most fraught and controversial in history.
Oct 15, 2020
With less than three weeks to Election Day, The Takeaway checks in on how the mainstream media is covering the election and other major issues of the moment.
Oct 8, 2020
The media coverage of Senator Kamala Harris has been fraught since she was announced as Joe Biden's running mate.
Sep 21, 2020
Margaret Sullivan breaks down the problems media faced in 2016, and whether we have improved for 2020.
Aug 13, 2020
Mainstream media has a very spotty track record when it comes to fairly covering female candidates for national office.
Aug 6, 2020
Recently, Kanye West’s bipolar disorder has been in the news, and some are questioning how the media has been covering it.
Jul 30, 2020
Today, about 1 in 4 adults live with a disability in the U.S. Yet that’s rarely reflected in news coverage.
Jan 9, 2020
As tensions between the U.S. and Iran escalate, a familiar debate is resurfacing on cable news.