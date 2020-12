Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Two of six children of slain journalist Julio Valdivia stand by his casket during a wake inside their home in Tezonapa, Veracruz, Mexico, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

( AP Photo/Felix Marquez )