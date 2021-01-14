A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

What Four Years of Trump Mean for Mainstream Media

Download

January 14, 2021

President Donald Trump waves off a reporters question as he speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn before boarding Marine One at the White House in Washington, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, for a sh
( AP Photo/Andrew Harnik )
Produced by Meg Dalton
Hosted by Tanzina Vega
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios