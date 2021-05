Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

A Palestinian firefighter extinguishes a fire from a beachside cafe after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Monday, May 17, 2021.

( AP Photo/Khalil Hamra )