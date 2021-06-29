Here are The Takeaway shows that have been guest-hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry.
Jun 29, 2021
Ethiopia’s government has declared an immediate ceasefire in the Tigray region, where a conflict has been raging since last November.
Jun 29, 2021
Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, set off a firestorm last week after he endorsed the use of critical race theory, saying he wants to understand “white rage.”
Jun 29, 2021
This month, many Black TikTok creators have staged a strike to call attention to the frequent appropriation of Black-created dances by white users on the app.
Jun 28, 2021
Guest host Melissa Harris-Perry on the love of Black mothers in light of the Chauvin sentencing.
Jun 28, 2021
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will be launching an initiative investigating “the loss of human life and the lasting consequences” of former Native American boarding schools.
Jun 28, 2021
The novel Luster follows the story of Edie, a woman in her twenties living in Brooklyn who is flailing in her personal and professional life.
Jun 25, 2021
Plus, how community organizers are leading the charge with culturally relevant outreach.
Jun 25, 2021
On Wednesday, President Biden laid out his plans for addressing the nationwide rise in violent crime and homicides.
Jun 25, 2021
While the general election is still months away, the winner of the Democratic primary is expected to come out on top in November.