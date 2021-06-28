U.S. Prepares to Reckon with Past Atrocities Against Indigenous Children Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Cowichan Tribe member Benny George holds his child Bowie, 3, on his shoulders as they listen during a ceremony and vigil for the 215 children whose remains were found buried. ( Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP ) Produced by Meg Dalton Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios