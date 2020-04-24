The Takeaway

The coronavirus pandemic has emphasized the importance of strong local leadership. Local leaders have the power to shut down cities and to shift resources on the fly. With the delayed federal response to the coronavirus, the actions of local leadership have been driving the U.S. response. In this series, we hear from leaders in communities across the U.S. about how they’re working to contain the outbreak, how their response has been affected by federal guidance and aid, and the challenges they're facing in getting what they need to stop deaths in their communities.