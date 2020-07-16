Julián Castro on Black Lives Matter, Leadership within the Latino Community, and More

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro introduces Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., during a campaign event, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

( AP Photo/Patrick Semansky )