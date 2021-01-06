A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Plano, Texas Mayor on How the Vaccine Rollout is Going in Texas

Download

January 6, 2021

People who qualify under Phase 1A or Phase 1B of the state's guidelines wait for their turn to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at a Houston Health Department's COVID-19 clinic.
( Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP )
Produced by Ethan Oberman and Jason Turesky
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios