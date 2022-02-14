A list of our sites
The Ongoing Gun Violence Crisis in the U.S.

February 14, 2022

Nicole Hockley, Co-Founder of Sandy Hook Promise, On Honoring Victims of School Shootings
Parkland Survivor David Hogg on Youth Activism
The Psychological Toll of School Shootings
Congresswoman Robin Kelly on Trying to Curb Gun Violence
Teyonna Lofton, Shooting Survivor and Activist on Gun Violence in the US
Gun control advocates and gun rights supporters attend a rally led by student activists at Rhode Island's Statehouse on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Providence, R.I.
Produced by The Takeaway Staff @thetakeaway
Hosted by Melissa V. Harris-Perry
