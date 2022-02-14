The Ongoing Gun Violence Crisis in the U.S. Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Nicole Hockley, Co-Founder of Sandy Hook Promise, On Honoring Victims of School Shootings Parkland Survivor David Hogg on Youth Activism The Psychological Toll of School Shootings Congresswoman Robin Kelly on Trying to Curb Gun Violence Teyonna Lofton, Shooting Survivor and Activist on Gun Violence in the US Gun control advocates and gun rights supporters attend a rally led by student activists at Rhode Island's Statehouse on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Providence, R.I. Produced by The Takeaway Staff @thetakeaway Hosted by Melissa V. Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios