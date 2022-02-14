Congresswoman Robin Kelly on Trying to Curb Gun Violence

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., speaks with reporters about the Violent Incident Clearance and Technological Investigative Methods (VICTIM) Act, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Washington.

( Alex Brandon / AP Photo )