Parkland Survivor David Hogg on Youth Activism
Parkland survivor and activist David Hogg poses for a photo after a rally against gun violence outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. ( Jose Luis Magana / AP Photo )
Produced by Meg Dalton and Shanta Covington
Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios