Nicole Hockley, Co-Founder of Sandy Hook Promise, On Honoring Victims of School Shootings Chris and Lynn McDonnell react with grief after learning their daughter Grace was killed by a gunman at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, Friday, December 14, 2012. ( Ted Shaffrey / AP Photo ) Produced by Meg Dalton Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios