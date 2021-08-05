Alabama Union Coal Mine Workers Enter Fifth Month of Strike 2021-08-05 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Alabama Union Coal Mine Workers Enter Fifth Month of Strike An Inside Look at Anti-Union Meetings Should Police Unions Be Busted or Saved? Responses to DaBaby's Homophobic Remarks Show Push and Pull of Progress in Hip Hop More than 1,000 union miners from Warrior Met Coal in Brookwood, Alabama, are striking for higher pay and increased benefits. Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios