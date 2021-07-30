Pandemic-Era Expanded Government Benefits Drive U.S. Poverty Rate Down 2021-07-30 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Pandemic-Era Expanded Government Benefits Drive U.S. Poverty Rate Down Advocates Win Unemployment Case in Arkansas as Republicans Try to Strip Benefits House of Representatives Holds First Hearing on Insurrection Attack Should We Kill or Reform the Filibuster? In this May 7, 2020, file photo, a person looks inside the closed doors of the Pasadena Community Job Center during the coronavirus pandemic in Pasadena, Calif. Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios