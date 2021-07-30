A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

House of Representatives Holds First Hearing on Insurrection Attack

Download

July 30, 2021

Several members of the U.S. Capitol Police are sworn in to testify to the House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
( AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik, Pool )
Produced by Ethan Oberman
Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry
PRX
Produced by PRX and WGBH