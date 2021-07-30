Pandemic-Era Expanded Government Benefits Drive U.S. Poverty Rate Down Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email In this May 7, 2020, file photo, a person looks inside the closed doors of the Pasadena Community Job Center during the coronavirus pandemic in Pasadena, Calif. ( AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File ) Produced by Katerina Barton Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios