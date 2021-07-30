Advocates Win Unemployment Case in Arkansas as Republicans Try to Strip Benefits Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks about the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine distributions during a at a news conference at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. ( AP Photo/Andrew Demillo ) Produced by Lydia McMullen-Laird Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by PRI