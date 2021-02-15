Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Anti-Asian Violence Spikes Across the U.S. 2021-02-15 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Anti-Asian Violence Spikes Across the U.S. Students Organizers in Florida Want School Resource Officers Replaced with Restorative Justice Breaking Down the Legal Challenges That Lie Ahead for Donald Trump Police are stepping up patrol and volunteers are increasing their street presence after several violent attacks on older Asians stoked fear in the San Francisco Bay Area's Chinatowns and subdued. Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios