A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Breaking Down the Legal Challenges That Lie Ahead for Donald Trump

Download

February 15, 2021

Lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., with impeachment managers Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., right, speaks to members of the media during a presser.
( AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta )
Produced by Ethan Oberman
Hosted by Cindy Rodriguez
PRX WNYC
Produced by PRX and WNYC