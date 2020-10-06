A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

White House Contact Tracing Efforts Fall Short Following President Trump's COVID-19 Diagnosis 2020-10-06

October 6, 2020

Download
For Many in the U.S., Prescription Drugs Still Unaffordable
Justice Delayed: Civil Cases Pile Up Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic
In Florida, Activists Race to Register Formerly Incarcerated People Ahead of Deadline
White House Contact Tracing Efforts Appear to Fall Short Following President Trump's COVID-19 Diagnosis
President Trump removes his mask after returning to the White House from Walter Reed Military Medical Center.
PRX WGBH WNYC Studios
Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios