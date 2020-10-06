In Florida, Activists Race to Register Formerly Incarcerated People Ahead of Deadline Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Former felon Desmond Meade and president of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, left, fills out a voter registration form as his wife Sheena looks on at the Supervisor of Elections office. ( AP Photo/John Raoux ) Produced by Jacklyn Martin and Meg Dalton Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios