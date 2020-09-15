A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

In Wisconsin, Joe Biden Maintains Lead Over Donald Trump 2020-09-15

September 15, 2020

Download
This Sept. 3, 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a community event at Grace Lutheran Church in Kenosha Wis.
PRX WGBH WNYC Studios
Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios