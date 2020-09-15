Appeals Court Ruling Prevents Florida Felons from Voting in November

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

William Freeman, 51, poses for a photograph outside of his polling station, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Riviera Beach, Fla. Freeman recently registered to vote after serving three years for grand theft.

( AP Photo/Lynne Sladky )