The Effects of Underrepresentation of People of Color in COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

In this handout photo taken on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, and provided by Russian Direct Investment Fund, an employee works with a coronavirus vaccine in Moscow, Russia.

( Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/ Russian Direct Investment Fund via AP )