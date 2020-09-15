The Effects of Underrepresentation of People of Color in COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email In this handout photo taken on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, and provided by Russian Direct Investment Fund, an employee works with a coronavirus vaccine in Moscow, Russia. ( Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/ Russian Direct Investment Fund via AP ) Produced by Lydia McMullen-Laird Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by WGBH