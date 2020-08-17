Move to Virtual Nominating Conventions Marks Major Shift in U.S. History 2020-08-17 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Move to Virtual Nominating Conventions Marks Major Shift in U.S. History College Sports Not Immune to the Pandemic The Evolution of Live Theater During the Pandemic American Indians Were Pushed Off Their Land to Create National Parks This Aug. 13, 2020 photo shows the Wisconsin Center, the location of a scaled down Democratic National Convention. Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios