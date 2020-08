Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

President Donald Trump poses for a photo during a signing ceremony for H.R. 1957 "The Great American Outdoors Act," in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Washington.

( AP Photo/Alex Brandon )