The United States of Anxiety

We’ve talked to officers, judges, and kids stuck behind bars. We’ve explored the system’s history, and imagined a future without it. Here are some of our favorite episodes.

  • Ma’Khia Bryant’s Story Is Too Familiar

    May 13, 2021
    We failed her long before the cops killed her. We’re failing thousands more children like her now. In this bonus episode, we meet one of those girls.

  • Do We Need the Police at All?

    Apr 26, 2021
    The answer isn’t simple, but it’s time to ask. Listeners weigh in with stories of their own efforts to solve problems with and without cops.

  • Why Cops Don’t Change

    Apr 19, 2021
    A retired NYPD detective says the force’s stubborn, insular culture was built to last. And Elie Mystal explains a 1989 Supreme Court ruling that made killing “reasonable.”

  • The Secret Tapes of a Suburban Drug War

    Mar 1, 2021
    A cop in Westchester, NY, was disturbed by what he saw as corruption. He started recording his colleagues -- and revealed how we’re all still living with the excess of the war on drugs.

  • Revisiting Caught: 'I Just Want You to Come Home'

    Jul 30, 2020
    What happens once we decide a child is a criminal? We return to Caught as the nation continues to grapple with long-standing systemic racism in our policing and justice systems.

  • 'I Did Not Watch the Video'

    May 21, 2020
    In the aftermath of Ahmaud Arbery’s killing, Kai calls up "Friday Black" author Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah to reflect on love, loss... and American zombies.

  • The Drug War

    Jul 3, 2017
    The "War on Drugs" began over fifty years ago as part of a political strategy to create anxiety around race and crime and also in response to a growing opioid problem.