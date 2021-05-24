The United States of Anxiety

We’ve talked to officers, judges, and kids stuck behind bars. We’ve explored the system’s history, and imagined a future without it. Here are some of our favorite episodes.
-
May 24, 2021
New Yorkers reacted to George Floyd’s murder with mass protests demanding police accountability. NYPD met them with targeted violence and abuse.
-
May 13, 2021
We failed her long before the cops killed her. We’re failing thousands more children like her now. In this bonus episode, we meet one of those girls.
-
Apr 26, 2021
The answer isn’t simple, but it’s time to ask. Listeners weigh in with stories of their own efforts to solve problems with and without cops.
-
Apr 19, 2021
A retired NYPD detective says the force’s stubborn, insular culture was built to last. And Elie Mystal explains a 1989 Supreme Court ruling that made killing “reasonable.”
-
Mar 1, 2021
A cop in Westchester, NY, was disturbed by what he saw as corruption. He started recording his colleagues -- and revealed how we’re all still living with the excess of the war on drugs.
-
Feb 8, 2021
Saidiya Hartman introduces Kai to the young women whose radical lives were obscured by respectability politics, in the second installment of our Future of Black History series.
-
Jul 30, 2020
What happens once we decide a child is a criminal? We return to Caught as the nation continues to grapple with long-standing systemic racism in our policing and justice systems.
-
May 21, 2020
In the aftermath of Ahmaud Arbery’s killing, Kai calls up "Friday Black" author Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah to reflect on love, loss... and American zombies.
-
Jul 3, 2017
The "War on Drugs" began over fifty years ago as part of a political strategy to create anxiety around race and crime and also in response to a growing opioid problem.