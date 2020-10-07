Recently, The Takeaway convened five of those voices, across law enforcement, advocacy, and academia, and asked them to come together to talk about the way forward. What is the future of policing in America? In our ongoing coverage, we tackle what’s broken in today’s system and what it would take to fix it.
Oct 7, 2020
The Marshall Project conducted a year-long investigation into police dogs and how little oversight surrounds them.
Oct 7, 2020
A Texas police officer has been charged with murder after fatally shooting Jonathan Price, a 31-year-old Black man who was intervening in a dispute.
Sep 17, 2020
Calls for police reform are reviving a long and contentious debate over whether or not police officers should live in the communities they serve.
Sep 16, 2020
Taylor’s family commended the settlement, but said there will not be justice for Breonna until criminal charges are brought against the officers involved with her death.
Sep 10, 2020
Adam Serwer of The Atlantic joins The Takeaway to discuss historical lessons that could help guide politicians pushing for racial equity today.
Sep 10, 2020
Freelance photojournalist Montinique Monroe talks about her father, Paul Monroe, who was killed by police on April 15, 1993.
Sep 9, 2020
According to the Treatment Advocacy Center, a person with severe mental illness is 16 times more likely to be killed in an encounter with police.
Sep 8, 2020
Daniel Prude, a Black man, died of asphyxiation in March, after officers put a hood over his head and pushed him down on the ground during what’s being described as a psychotic episode.
Sep 8, 2020
Over the weekend, President Trump also threatened to cut off funding from California schools if they use the New York Times' 1619 Project.