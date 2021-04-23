Following Derek Chauvin's Conviction, Renewed Calls for Police Reform in Congress Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Members of the Congressional Black Caucus walk to make a make a statement on the verdict in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. ( AP ) Produced by Lydia McMullen-Laird, Meg Dalton and Ethan Oberman Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios