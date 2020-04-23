This week, The Takeaway is committed to covering climate change every day, as part of a collaboration with more than 400 other media outlets and organizations which coincides with the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on April 22. This project is called “Covering Climate Now.” You can find all the global coverage from this week by following the hashtag #CoveringClimateNow.

In September 2019, The Takeaway and more than 250 other media entities did the first week of “Covering Climate Now” coverage in the lead-up to the UN summit on climate change.

Find all our stories below.