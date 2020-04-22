"The Quietest Earth Day That I Have Had in Fifty Years": Earth Day Turns Fifty at a Strange Time Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email In this Friday Sept. 20, 2019 file photo, climate change activists participate in an environmental demonstration as part of a global youth-led day of action in New York. ( AP ) Produced by Alexandra Botti Hosted by Lizzie O' Leary Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios