Former Climate Skeptic on How Disinformation on COVID-19 Was Paved by Years of Climate Denial
President Donald Trump listens as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus, at the White House on Friday. ( AP )
Produced by Lydia McMullen-Laird
Hosted by Lizzie O' Leary
Produced by WGBH