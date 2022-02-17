The Takeaway presents Black.Queer.Rising. a special project series highlighting Black Queer people's impact on American culture and society. Throughout the series, we interview changemakers who are making impact in their industries, in their lives, and in our world.
Feb 17, 2022
For the next installment in Black.Queer.Rising, we speak with physicist Chanda Prescod-Weinstein about the work she’s done to make space for more Black, queer people in STEM.
Feb 11, 2022
San Antonio Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez joins us to discuss his election as the first openly gay Black man elected to office in Texas as part of our series, Black.Queer.Rising.
Feb 10, 2022
For the next installment in The Takeaway's series Black.Queer.Rising., we talk with former NFL player, and current Vice President of Inclusion Strategy at Netflix, Wade Davis.
Feb 8, 2022
Alicia Garza, principal at the Black Futures Lab and Co-Founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network joins us as part of the series Black.Queer.Rising.
Feb 4, 2022
We're kicking off Black.Queer.Rising with Minneapolis City Council President Andrea Jenkins.