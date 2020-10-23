Our ongoing coverage of the 2020 election.
Oct 23, 2020
Plus, a look at the final debate between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.
Oct 22, 2020
The debates this election cycle have been some of the most fraught and controversial in history.
Oct 22, 2020
Since the 2016 elections, some 3.6 million Latinos have become voting age. We ask three young Latinos what they care about this election and why.
Oct 21, 2020
While faith is not at the center of Donald Trump’s personal life, Christian voters, and particularly white evangelicals, make up a significant portion of the president’s base.
Oct 21, 2020
On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Google, accusing the tech giant of abusing its monopoly in online search and search advertising.
Oct 20, 2020
A majority of Cuban Americans in Florida backed President Trump in 2016, and recent polling suggests that their support for the president has increased in 2020.
Oct 20, 2020
Michael Steele is the former chair of the Republican National Committee, but this year Steele joined The Lincoln Project to ensure that President Donald Trump is not reelected.
Oct 15, 2020
With less than three weeks to Election Day, The Takeaway checks in on how the mainstream media is covering the election and other major issues of the moment.
Oct 15, 2020
In 2020, six Black non-incumbent candidates have won their party’s nomination for U.S. Senate races.