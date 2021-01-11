A list of our sites
From the Pulpit to Politics: Rev. Warnock's Senate Win and the Future of the Religious Left

January 11, 2021

Sen.-elect Warnock shares more than a party with Biden: Both Democrats made faith a central part of their political identity on the campaign trail — their victories are emboldening religious liberals.
( AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster )
Produced by Meg Dalton
Hosted by Tanzina Vega
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
