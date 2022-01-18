A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Filibuster: An Obstruction or Preservation of Democracy? 2022-01-18

January 18, 2022

Download
The Filibuster: An Obstruction or Preservation of Democracy?
What Exactly Is An Accident?
The Spirituality of Toni Morrison
Representative Ayanna Pressley on Voting Rights, Ending the Senate Filibuster, and More
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., left, walks with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., after attending a Democratic policy luncheon, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios