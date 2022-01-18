A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

What Exactly Is An Accident?

Download

January 18, 2022

An apartment building which suffered the city's deadliest fire in three decades is seen in the Bronx borough of New York, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
( AP Images )
Produced by Joseph Gedeon
Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios