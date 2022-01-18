A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Representative Ayanna Pressley on Voting Rights, Ending the Senate Filibuster, and More

Download

January 18, 2022

In this Oct. 1, 2018 file photo, Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley speaks at a rally at City Hall in Boston.
( AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File )
Produced by Katerina Barton
Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios