A Closer Look at Joe Manchin 2021-12-21

December 21, 2021

Hollywood's Obsession with Nuns Explained
Why The Final Frontier Matters
A Closer Look at Joe Manchin
Migrant Workers At Dubai's Expo 2020 Report Unlivable Wages And Confiscated Passports
 Military Documents Show U.S. Airstrikes Have Led to Thousands of Civilian Deaths
A climate change demonstrator mocks Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who has blocked President Joe Biden's domestic agenda.
Hosted by Matt Katz
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios