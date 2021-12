Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Dec. 11, 2021 photo released by the European Space Agency, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is secured on top of the Ariane 5 rocket that will launch it to space from Europe's Spaceport.

( European Space Agency / AP Photo )