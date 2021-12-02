"Attica" Film Chronicles Dishonest Media Portrayal Of America's Largest Prison Uprising 2021-12-02 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email "Attica" Film Chronicles Dishonest Media Portrayal Of America's Largest Prison Uprising "Mississippi Goddam: The Ballad of Billey Joe:” An Exploration of History, Southern Identity, Policing and Race Reinaldo Marcus Green on Directing "King Richard" The documentary "Attica" tells the story of the prison uprising that took place in upstate New York in 1971. ( Courtesy of SHOWTIME ) Hosted by Melissa V. Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios