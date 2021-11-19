The Latest from the January 6 Commission 2021-11-19 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Why Transgender Day of Remembrance is Especially Significant This Year In Special Session, Florida Legislature Passes COVID-19 Vaccine Bills Financial Assistance Fund For Undocumented Workers Set To Run Out Of Money The Latest from the January 6 Commission Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington.n Hosted by Melissa V. Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios