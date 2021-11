Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Thirty-five people are on a hunger strike to pressure Gov. Phil Murphy to create a relief fund for undocumented immigrants. Members of Make the Road New Jersey rallied in Newark on Wednesday April 14.

( Karen Yi/WNYC )