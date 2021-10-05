A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Detainees Detail Troubling Conditions within New York City Jails 2021-10-05

October 5, 2021

Download
Fannie Lou Hamer's Enduring Message
Detainees Detail Troubling Conditions within New York City Jails
What Does a Political Leader Look Like?
In this March 16, 2011 file photo, a corrections official watches inmates file out of a prison bakery after working the morning shift at the Rikers Island jail in New York.
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios