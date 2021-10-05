Detainees Detail Troubling Conditions within New York City Jails 2021-10-05 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Fannie Lou Hamer's Enduring Message Detainees Detail Troubling Conditions within New York City Jails What Does a Political Leader Look Like? In this March 16, 2011 file photo, a corrections official watches inmates file out of a prison bakery after working the morning shift at the Rikers Island jail in New York. Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios